Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that the Government is working on an advanced study, a package of measures regarding the improvement of the electoral process, showing that the Gov't takes into account that the voting be carried out on several days, but also considers the extension of the vote by mail. "Immediately after the elections to the European Parliament I requested the MAI [the Interior Ministry] and the MAE [the Foreign Affairs Ministry] to analise the organisation and unfolding of the voting, what didn't work well and what are the solutions to ensure the citizens' right to vote. We have in progress, at an advanced stage, a package of measures for improving the electoral process, so that the citizens in the country and abroad can exercise their right to vote in the best possible conditions. We are taking into account the extension of the voting duration on several days, and the extension of the vote by mail and any other measure that can contribute to a better unfolding of the voting process," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't sitting. She welcomed Parliament's initiative to establish a committee for improving the electoral legislation. "I want to send a firm message: the Government has all the openness for dialogue and consultation with all the public institutions and interested factors in finding the most suitable solutions for ensuring the right to vote. We would be glad to have a concrete project from Romania's President and the parties of the Opposition, that they assume and which can solve the issues in the Diaspora, because it's easier to criticise, and harder to come up with solutions," Dancila also said. The PM reiterated that, in the situation in which the Opposition and President Iohannis will see fit that the number of polling stations be supplemented, the Gov't will provide the necessary funding for the organisation of new polling stations.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Maria Voican)

