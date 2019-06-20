ForMin Melescanu, Qatari Deputy PM Al Thani discuss co-operation, Gulf area



Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Thursday welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss opportunities for developing relations but also the situation in the Gulf area, including a recent attack on tankers. At a news conference held at the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Melescanu showed that in 2018 the Romanian-Qatari political and diplomatic dialogue "witnessed a special dynamic." "We discussed the latest developments in and prospects for developing the Romanian-Qatari bilateral co-operation on traditional levels of interest, namely agriculture, energy, industry and tourism, for which we analysed together various ways of stimulating bilateral partnerships in all these areas. Our conversation very clearly revealed that there are much larger, unexplored opportunities for economic co-operation, as the potential of the economies of the two countries is special. I told Deputy Prime Minister Al Thani about the importance Romania attaches to business-to-business contacts, both through the use of existing dialogue platforms and by organising special events to promote investment and engagement in various joint projects. We have also noticed with great satisfaction a potential for successful collaboration in niche areas such as information technology and communications, renewable power, environmental protection and preservation, education, research and medicine," Melescanu said. He highlighted Romania’s concern in the aftermath of May 12 and June 13 attacks on tankers and a cargo ship. Al Thani called for a resolution through dialogue of tensions in the Gulf region. "We also discussed regional affairs and issues of the Gulf Cooperation Council. We are trying to find solutions to overcome these problems that arose with the embargo against the state of Qatar in 2017. We also addressed issues such as existing tensions in the Gulf region, and I mean here tensions generated by Iran’s actions, which seriously harm security in the area as well as global energy security. After all, Iran is a neighbouring state in the Gulf region, and if there are divergences between Iran and other states in the Gulf, we need to solve these problems by dialogue, as geographic neighborhood requires peaceful co-existence. We are urging all countries of the world to advocate for a solution to this problem, especially between Iran and the US, through dialogue as well. We also discussed the Middle East peace process, and we need to find a peaceful and fair solution for the Palestinian nation in line with the relevant international decisions. We will do our best to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers. There must be co-ordination between us inside international organisations," the Qatari foreign minister said.AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican) ForMin Melescanu, Qatari Deputy PM Al Thani discuss co-operation, Gulf area.Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Thursday welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss opportunities for developing relations but also the situation in the Gulf area, including a recent attack on tankers. At a news conference held at the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Melescanu showed that in 2018 the Romanian-Qatari political and diplomatic dialogue "witnessed a special dynamic." "We discussed the latest developments in and prospects for developing the Romanian-Qatari bilateral co-operation on traditional levels of interest, namely agriculture, energy, industry and tourism, for which we analysed together various ways of stimulating bilateral partnerships in all these areas. Our conversation very clearly revealed that there are much larger, unexplored opportunities for economic co-operation, as the potential of the economies of the two countries is special. I told Deputy Prime Minister Al Thani about the importance Romania attaches to business-to-business contacts, both through the use of existing dialogue platforms and by organising special events to promote investment and engagement in various joint projects. We have also noticed with great satisfaction a potential for successful collaboration in niche areas such as information technology and communications, renewable power, environmental protection and preservation, education, research and medicine," Melescanu said. He highlighted Romania’s concern in the aftermath of May 12 and June 13 attacks on tankers and a cargo ship. Al Thani called for a resolution through dialogue of tensions in the Gulf region. "We also discussed regional affairs and issues of the Gulf Cooperation Council. We are trying to find solutions to overcome these problems that arose with the embargo against the state of Qatar in 2017. We also addressed issues such as existing tensions in the Gulf region, and I mean here tensions generated by Iran’s actions, which seriously harm security in the area as well as global energy security. After all, Iran is a neighbouring state in the Gulf region, and if there are divergences between Iran and other states in the Gulf, we need to solve these problems by dialogue, as geographic neighborhood requires peaceful co-existence. We are urging all countries of the world to advocate for a solution to this problem, especially between Iran and the US, through dialogue as well. We also discussed the Middle East peace process, and we need to find a peaceful and fair solution for the Palestinian nation in line with the relevant international decisions. We will do our best to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers. There must be co-ordination between us inside international organisations," the Qatari foreign minister said.AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis reconfirms in Brussels Romania's firm support for the Eastern Partnership President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, context in which he presented the results of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council and reconfirmed Romania's firm support for the Eastern Partnership. "In the (...)



President Iohannis says Romania fares better than expected holding EU Council Presidency President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union concluded 90 legislative files, showing that most people expected Romania to be in between somewhere. "I don't know if it is good to speak about a legacy, you cannot create a (...)



President Iohannis calls digitisation challenge, opportunity to overcome time, space barriers Digitisation is a challenge and also an opportunity to overcome the barriers of time and space, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Conference of Ministers for Higher Education in Francophone Countries hosted by Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The president's message was read (...)



Raiffeisen Bank Romania Names George Mucibabici Jr to Head Invetsment Banking Division Raiffeisen Bank Romania on Friday announced it has appointed George Mucibabici Jr as head of its Investment Banking division, replacing Mirela Ionescu, who has led the division since 2005.



Number of Start-ups in Romania Reaches 47,245 End-May Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,245 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of May 2019, 98 more that at the end of April, Trade Registry data showed Friday.



Blockchain Romania Association: Banks are interested in blockchain benefits, we discussed regulations with BNR, BVB Banks in Romania are interested in the benefits of blockchain technology, but we must also see the relevant regulatory framework and we had discussions in this regard with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), president of the Blockchain Romania Association (...)



Romania can pioneer blockchain area but it needs relevant legislation Romania can pioneer the blockchain area, but for this we need legislation to help both local entrepreneurs but also to attract entrepreneurs from other European states, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu said on Friday at the Palace Parliament at the (...)

