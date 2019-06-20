President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency



Romania's presidency of EU Council was excellent, as the number of successfully closed files was very high, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday before a European Council meeting in Brussels. "The results we have achieved are excellent. Meanwhile, everyone has realised that. We had, of course, the Sibiu Summit, which has been a success recognised as thus by everyone, but we also have very good results for the files under consideration. The very large number of files that have been successfully closed under the Romanian presidency shows that we have very good people here in Brussels, who have managed to steer these files to closure. This was less expected, but there is more reason for us to say that this presidency was excellent," Iohannis said. According to him, in the first part of the European summer summit, the strategic agenda for the next presidency will be discussed. "It is a step that commences at the Sibiu Summit, where the principles were set to be followed when discussing the strategic agenda. We have a draft for this agenda, a draft that draws inspiration from key points in the Sibiu Declaration and I believe that today we will approve an agenda that will be very good for the next presidency and comes with matters that had been started in Sibiu." Discussed in the second part of the summit will be the allocation of key posts in the European Union administration. Iohannis also said that the Sibiu Summit was a very good opportunity to reach agreement on principles "that are very sound and welcome for the next tenure." "And we will certainly find many points that obviously come from what was mentioned in the Sibiu Declaration," added Iohannis.

