Ramona Jurubita, New President Of Foreign Investors Council In Romania



Ramona Jurubita, Country Managing Partner at KPMG Romania, is the new president of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), after Uniqa Asigurari CEO, Franz Weiler, ended his second term as head of the council.