Subway Reaches 39 Restaurants In Romania; Seeks To Open Six New Units In 2019



Restaurant chain Subway, present on the Romanian market since the spring of 2012, has reached a 39-unit chain in Romania and will continue its expansion with six new restaurants in 2019.