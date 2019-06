Romania’s Tallest Office Building Sky Tower Turns First Profit



Sky Tower Building, the company that manages the Sky Tower office building near the Promenada Mall in Bucharest, posted profit in 2018 for the first time since opening. The revenue rose 8% to almost 45 milion lei (over EUR9 million), according to the Finance Ministry website, while the profit (...) Romania’s Tallest Office Building Sky Tower Turns First Profit.Sky Tower Building, the company that manages the Sky Tower office building near the Promenada Mall in Bucharest, posted profit in 2018 for the first time since opening. The revenue rose 8% to almost 45 milion lei (over EUR9 million), according to the Finance Ministry website, while the profit (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]