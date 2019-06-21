Romania can pioneer blockchain area but it needs relevant legislation



Romania can pioneer the blockchain area, but for this we need legislation to help both local entrepreneurs but also to attract entrepreneurs from other European states, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu said on Friday at the Palace Parliament at the "Romania Blockchain Summit", organized 20 - 21 June. "At the ministry level, there are discussions on advanced technologies - supercomputing, blockchain, in the last four to five months in various committees with market specialists. We plan to develop a policy on artificial intelligence, blockchain, to become a law and to be adopted by the Government so that Romania is able to be among the pioneering countries in this area. Although it is an area in which Romania can pioneer, but for this we need legislation that will help not only the local entrepreneurs in the area blockchain, but also to attract entrepreneurs from other European countries, where legislation is not encouraging for the adoption of new technologies," the minister of communications said. Romania Blockchain Summit aims at the following objectives: debating and identifying the most successful case studies for the implementation of blockchain technology; preparing a space to connect demand with the offer, for projects developed on the basis of blockchain technology; creating an environment to facilitate discussion that will lead to new partnerships that can generate new successful projects in the blockchain industry; developing dialogue between government officials, regulators and the private sector; promoting labor force and local expertise; the exchange of information and experience between investors and fresh entrepreneurs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

