Blockchain Romania Association: Banks are interested in blockchain benefits, we discussed regulations with BNR, BVB



Banks in Romania are interested in the benefits of blockchain technology, but we must also see the relevant regulatory framework and we had discussions in this regard with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), president of the Blockchain Romania Association Armand Domuta stated on Friday on the sidelines of the Romania Blockchain Summit taking place at the Palace of Parliament. "The major use of blockchain is in finance. The bitcoin has proven that an autonomous financial system can exist without the need for a central bank or central authority to instil trust in the system. The blockchain per se can be applied in many industries, such as energy - for decentralized electricity trading. Then in logistics, in the medical field, so blockchain can find its place in almost all human activities. Most of the banks are looking at it. Some, like JP Morgan, have created their own currency, Santander is testing blockchain technologies. In Romania too, banks are interested in the benefits of this technology which can bring added value to customers, but we must see the regulatory framework. It needs to be updated to match the possibilities of state-of-the-art technology. We also had discussions with the National Bank of Romania and the Bucharest Stock Exchange on blockchain technology. I believe that once certain companies adopt the technology, the others will catch up," Domuta said. According to him, blockchain technology can generate trust among people without the need for central authorities to certify transactions. At the beginning of 2018, Ruxandra Avram, head of BNR’s Payment and Settlement Systems Regulatory and Monitoring Department, said that the central bank doesn’t believe in bitcoin very much and that "there has been no initiative to adopt Blockchain technology, because it doesn’t sit very well with us." "The bitcoin technology virtually overlaps with the virtual currency. We, as a central bank, do not believe in bitcoin very much, because it’s not something palpable. Personally, I see an overlap of the Blockchain technology and the virtual currency itself. Others say it’s good to get the technology and use it, but for what? The European Central Bank also has reservations that translate to ’OK, but push it a little towards the anti-money laundering authorities that fight the financing of terrorism.’ So, the message is, ’Let the central banks carry on with the models they know and which they can permanently control.’ There is currently no initiative in the central bank to adopt these technologies because they don’t sit very well with us. We’ll wait and see. There are ongoing discussions on this subject," Avram said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State) Blockchain Romania Association: Banks are interested in blockchain benefits, we discussed regulations with BNR, BVB.Banks in Romania are interested in the benefits of blockchain technology, but we must also see the relevant regulatory framework and we had discussions in this regard with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), president of the Blockchain Romania Association Armand Domuta stated on Friday on the sidelines of the Romania Blockchain Summit taking place at the Palace of Parliament. "The major use of blockchain is in finance. The bitcoin has proven that an autonomous financial system can exist without the need for a central bank or central authority to instil trust in the system. The blockchain per se can be applied in many industries, such as energy - for decentralized electricity trading. Then in logistics, in the medical field, so blockchain can find its place in almost all human activities. Most of the banks are looking at it. Some, like JP Morgan, have created their own currency, Santander is testing blockchain technologies. In Romania too, banks are interested in the benefits of this technology which can bring added value to customers, but we must see the regulatory framework. It needs to be updated to match the possibilities of state-of-the-art technology. We also had discussions with the National Bank of Romania and the Bucharest Stock Exchange on blockchain technology. I believe that once certain companies adopt the technology, the others will catch up," Domuta said. According to him, blockchain technology can generate trust among people without the need for central authorities to certify transactions. At the beginning of 2018, Ruxandra Avram, head of BNR’s Payment and Settlement Systems Regulatory and Monitoring Department, said that the central bank doesn’t believe in bitcoin very much and that "there has been no initiative to adopt Blockchain technology, because it doesn’t sit very well with us." "The bitcoin technology virtually overlaps with the virtual currency. We, as a central bank, do not believe in bitcoin very much, because it’s not something palpable. Personally, I see an overlap of the Blockchain technology and the virtual currency itself. Others say it’s good to get the technology and use it, but for what? The European Central Bank also has reservations that translate to ’OK, but push it a little towards the anti-money laundering authorities that fight the financing of terrorism.’ So, the message is, ’Let the central banks carry on with the models they know and which they can permanently control.’ There is currently no initiative in the central bank to adopt these technologies because they don’t sit very well with us. We’ll wait and see. There are ongoing discussions on this subject," Avram said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD's Dancila:Opinion polls to be carried out for all Social Democrats wanting to run for president Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced that opinion polls will be carried out for all Social Democrats who announced their intention to run for president, adding that the best option will be chosen in the end. "All those who announced their (...)



MAE on declaration regarding Trianon adopted in the Hungarian Parliament: Any attempt to rewrite history is unacceptable The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced that it took note of the decision of Parliament in Budapest to declare 2020 as Year of National Cohesion and, thus, to mark 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Trianon, but rejects as unfounded, the justifications invoked to promote this (...)



AgriMin Daea participates in 3rd African Union - European Union Agriculture Ministerial Conference Agriculture Minister Petre Daea participated on Friday, 21 June, in the 3rd the African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) Agriculture Ministerial Conference, at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, according to a release of the (...)



Romania succeeds sensational victory against England, 4-2, at European Under-21 Championship Romania's Under-21 team succeeded a sensational victory against England, with a score of 4-2 (0-0) on Friday on the "Dino Manuzzi" Stadium in Cesena, in Group C of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino. Romania managed to score four goals against the (...)



President Iohannis reconfirms in Brussels Romania's firm support for the Eastern Partnership President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, context in which he presented the results of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council and reconfirmed Romania's firm support for the Eastern Partnership. "In the (...)



President Iohannis says Romania fares better than expected holding EU Council Presidency President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union concluded 90 legislative files, showing that most people expected Romania to be in between somewhere. "I don't know if it is good to speak about a legacy, you cannot create a (...)



President Iohannis calls digitisation challenge, opportunity to overcome time, space barriers Digitisation is a challenge and also an opportunity to overcome the barriers of time and space, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Conference of Ministers for Higher Education in Francophone Countries hosted by Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The president's message was read (...)

