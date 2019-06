Raiffeisen Bank Romania Names George Mucibabici Jr to Head Invetsment Banking Division



Raiffeisen Bank Romania on Friday announced it has appointed George Mucibabici Jr as head of its Investment Banking division, replacing Mirela Ionescu, who has led the division since 2005.