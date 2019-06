Number of Start-ups in Romania Reaches 47,245 End-May



Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,245 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of May 2019, 98 more that at the end of April, Trade Registry data showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]