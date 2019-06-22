AgriMin Daea participates in 3rd African Union - European Union Agriculture Ministerial Conference



Agriculture Minister Petre Daea participated on Friday, 21 June, in the 3rd the African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) Agriculture Ministerial Conference, at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, according to a release of the Agriculture Ministry. "The event enjoyed the presence of high officials: African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, FAO Director General Jose Graziano da Silva. In the first part, the conference included thematic sessions focused on presentations and discussions on topics of shared interest such as: challenges and opportunities for agricultural investment, agriculture research and innovation needs in light of climate change, the use of digital solutions in agriculture, sanitary and phytosanitary standards (SPS) and food safety as key for intra African trade," the release informs. According to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MDRA), the second part of the conference was dedicated to the plenary session, where the African Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Economy, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, the Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the FAO Director General delivered speeches. In his speech, Minister Petre Daea thanked both the UA and the European Commission for the initiative of organising this highly important event for all the states, as well as the FAO for the interest shown regarding the sensible topics under debate. The Romanian official stated that the exchange of experience and good practices will facilitate the interaction between farmers of the two continents and increase the applicability of policies, measures and instruments for the development of agriculture and rural environment. Minister Daea argued that, even though several initiatives and projects between the EU and the UA are in progress, there are wide possibilities to strengthen the political dialogue and boost cooperation. Moreover, he underscored the importance of the common activity within the Task Force for Rural Africa, mentioning that the political commitment toward the group activity and the planned monitoring process will help transpose recommendations into concrete actions in the field. The result of the 3rd African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) Agriculture Ministerial Conference is the political Declaration which was co-signed by the European Commission on behalf of the European Union through Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan and African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko. "The declaration provides a solid framework for our common progress. I appreciate the special value of the action agenda, part of the Declaration, as being engaged in our future cooperation. It includes the priority areas identified in order to statute the collaboration progress," Petre Daea stated. On the occasion of the African Union (AU) - European Union (EU) Agriculture Ministerial Conference, elections for the appointment of new FAO director general have been organised. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Banciulea; EN - editor: Rodica State)

