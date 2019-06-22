PSD’s Dancila:Opinion polls to be carried out for all Social Democrats wanting to run for president



Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced that opinion polls will be carried out for all Social Democrats who announced their intention to run for president, adding that the best option will be chosen in the end. "All those who announced their candidacy so far and those who will announce their candidacy by mid-next week [will be subjected to opinion polls]. There are three, I believe that there are men or women colleagues who want it. In democracy, you have to take into account the desire of each one. In a party which truly wants to win the presidential elections, we have to see what is the best option," PM Dancila stated in Neptun seaside resort. When asked how could she help Eugen Teodorovici from her PM office, taking into account that the Finance Minister announced within the PSD meeting in Neptun his intention to run for president, Viorica Dancila said: "The Prime Minister can help the candidate whom we'll go ahead with, but I don't want to refer to one of my colleagues because it would not be right. I want to refer to all my colleagues because I appreciate and respect all my colleagues and I wouldn't want to be biased." "I am the PSD Chairperson for all colleagues. From a PM standpoint, I believe that through the measures that I will take in the next period, besides the candidate's performance, besides the project he/she will come up, it is important that, from a governmental point of view - because he/she will run on the PSD logo - we take the best measures, so that we can bring a contribution to the respective candidate," PSD interim chairperson Dancila stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Catalina Matei; EN - editor: Rodica State)

