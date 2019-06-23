 
The Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Sunday announced on his Facebook page that he "voiced openness" to run in the party’s contest for the designation of the best candidate for the presidential election, to demonstrate that a president can do, not only talk or keep silent. "Yes, I thought it is high time to really bring unity in a divided society, to bring more balance in a civilisation that sometimes hesitates to show faith in the values inherited, for fear that it is labeled as barbaric and realistic. Yes, because I decided to show that solutions exist to the problems we are confronted with and that it is our duty, the politicians first of all, to get to facts, from words. Yes, because I want to demonstrate that a president can do, not only talk or keep silent," Teodorovici wrote. The minister specified that the decision to run for Romania’s Presidency was determined not only to win a competition, but "to do something for Romania", and that he is certain that our country will further grow in Europe and in the world.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

