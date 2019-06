Lego Sales Up 13% to RON104M in Romania in 2018



Lego Romania, the subsidiary of the Danish group, which started opening its own toy stores in 2009, posted 104 million lei (EUR22 million) sales in 2018, according to Finance Ministry data.