Eximbank’s Acquisition of Banca Romaneasca Put at EUR310M



The acquisition of 99.28% in Banca Romaneasca by Eximbank from National Bank of Greece announced on Thursday night is an about EUR310 million deal, financial market sources say, EUR60 million of which for the capital of Banca Romaneasca and almost EUR250 milion for the subordinated loan and the (...) Eximbank’s Acquisition of Banca Romaneasca Put at EUR310M.The acquisition of 99.28% in Banca Romaneasca by Eximbank from National Bank of Greece announced on Thursday night is an about EUR310 million deal, financial market sources say, EUR60 million of which for the capital of Banca Romaneasca and almost EUR250 milion for the subordinated loan and the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]