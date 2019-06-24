PSD’s Dancila: A common candidate of PSD-ALDE coalition to be introduced in opinion polls for presidential elections



Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that a common candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition will be assessed in the opinion polls of the Social Democrats for the presidential elections. "The candidate for the presidential elections should be the one who has the highest chances. (...) I talked to my colleagues in the National Executive Committee, we will introduce in our polls all the colleagues who expressed their wish to run for president, but also a common candidate of the PSD-ALDE coalition, in order to see what is the electors’ opinion and we will make a decision together with the statutory forums," Dancila said on Sunday at Antena 3 private broadcaster. She was asked whether Calin Popescu-Tariceanu would be included in these opinion polls. "Certainly! We want to carry out a larger opinion poll. It’s important to carry out this poll in order to see where to start off and where we want to get. It’s clear that we want to win the presidential elections, but we also want to see what percentage we start from, see how we can maximise out chance to win the presidential elections," PSD Interim Chairperson Dancila stated. Dancila argued that she didn’t considered her candidacy in the presidential elections. "I haven’t considered this thing. I am carrying out a poll on those who expressed the desire to run. I will be included in certain polls, alongside other leaders of the political parties in order to see where we stand in terms of party chairpersons," the PM stated. The PSD interim chairperson showed that a congress for designating the candidate in the presidential elections will be organised. Dancila mentioned that the modification of the party statute, as well as the party chairperson, the executive chairperson and the secretary general will be decided within the meeting of the extraordinary Congress, to be held at the end of June. "Until Wednesday, any male or female colleague can submit their candidacy. I would like not to be the only candidate. All the male or female colleagues who want to run for a certain position in the leadership of the party can submit their candidacy, I would be glad to be as many candidates as possible. (...) The modification of the statute, because the party chairperson was elected by all the party members and now we want to return to the election of the chairperson by the Congress," Dancila explained. The PM argued that she has no preference regarding the people who are to take over the executive chairperson and secretary general offices within the PSD. "I haven’t expressed any preference for a certain person. (...) There is a lot of speculation. I appreciate all my colleagues, I haven’t talked to anybody. (...) Anyone who wants to run, if he/she meets the statutory conditions and is supported by the branch he/she is part of, can run. I haven’t said that I prefer a certain person for the executive chairperson office or the secretary general office," Viorica Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD’s Dancila: A common candidate of PSD-ALDE coalition to be introduced in opinion polls for presidential elections.Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that a common candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition will be assessed in the opinion polls of the Social Democrats for the presidential elections. "The candidate for the presidential elections should be the one who has the highest chances. (...) I talked to my colleagues in the National Executive Committee, we will introduce in our polls all the colleagues who expressed their wish to run for president, but also a common candidate of the PSD-ALDE coalition, in order to see what is the electors’ opinion and we will make a decision together with the statutory forums," Dancila said on Sunday at Antena 3 private broadcaster. She was asked whether Calin Popescu-Tariceanu would be included in these opinion polls. "Certainly! We want to carry out a larger opinion poll. It’s important to carry out this poll in order to see where to start off and where we want to get. It’s clear that we want to win the presidential elections, but we also want to see what percentage we start from, see how we can maximise out chance to win the presidential elections," PSD Interim Chairperson Dancila stated. Dancila argued that she didn’t considered her candidacy in the presidential elections. "I haven’t considered this thing. I am carrying out a poll on those who expressed the desire to run. I will be included in certain polls, alongside other leaders of the political parties in order to see where we stand in terms of party chairpersons," the PM stated. The PSD interim chairperson showed that a congress for designating the candidate in the presidential elections will be organised. Dancila mentioned that the modification of the party statute, as well as the party chairperson, the executive chairperson and the secretary general will be decided within the meeting of the extraordinary Congress, to be held at the end of June. "Until Wednesday, any male or female colleague can submit their candidacy. I would like not to be the only candidate. All the male or female colleagues who want to run for a certain position in the leadership of the party can submit their candidacy, I would be glad to be as many candidates as possible. (...) The modification of the statute, because the party chairperson was elected by all the party members and now we want to return to the election of the chairperson by the Congress," Dancila explained. The PM argued that she has no preference regarding the people who are to take over the executive chairperson and secretary general offices within the PSD. "I haven’t expressed any preference for a certain person. (...) There is a lot of speculation. I appreciate all my colleagues, I haven’t talked to anybody. (...) Anyone who wants to run, if he/she meets the statutory conditions and is supported by the branch he/she is part of, can run. I haven’t said that I prefer a certain person for the executive chairperson office or the secretary general office," Viorica Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis welcomes Venice Commission's adopting parameters on relationship between majority, opposition Romania's President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the adoption by the Venice Commission of "Parameters on the relationship between the parliamentary majority and the opposition in a democracy: a checklist," according to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration. (...)



ROCA Investment Platform Becomes Majority Shareholder In Electroplast Bistrita ROCA, the first platform investing in the management of Romanian companies in distress, said it concluded a new transaction whereby it became majority shareholder in Electroplast Bistrita, which manufactures electrical conductors and electrical (...)



PM Dancila: The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people's lives The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people's lives, from reducing the use of antibiotics to fighting poverty, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday. "Today, we have the first meeting of the Inter-department Committee on Sustainable (...)



Deutsche Bank's Romanian Software Center 2018 Turnover Up 17% To RON261M, Profit Down 18% To RON19.5M Deutsche Bank’s software center in Romania, which was established in 2013, reported a turnover of RON260.9 million (EUR56.1 million) in 2018, up 17% year-on-year, according to Finance Ministry data.



PNL Chairman Orban proposes Violeta Alexandru as interim chairperson of PNL Bucharest branch (sources) Counselor of the National Liberal Party's (PNL) Chairman Violeta Alexandru was proposed as interim chairperson of the PNL Bucharest branch by Ludovic Orban, according to some Liberal sources. PNL's Executive Bureau meeting will vote on this proposal on Tuesday. Violeta Alexandru (...)



GTS Telecom 2018 Net Profit Grows 14% YoY To RON12M GTS Telecom, one of the largest providers of communication services for companies on the local market, reported a turnover of RON86.9 million (EUR18.7 million) in 2018, up 3% year-on-year, above its initial estimates, according to Finance Ministry (...)



Romania's Most Profitable Banks Account for 95% of Banking System Profit BRD, Banca Transilvania and BCR are the top profit makers among banks in Romania in 2018. The ten most profitable banks also include two that are not among the top ten by assets: Eximbank and Citibank.

