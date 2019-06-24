PM Dancila: Holding rotating presidency confirms Romania’s attachment to European design



When holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania has confirmed its attachment to the European design, 12 years after joining the EU, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday. "We have fully committed ourselves to holding the office so that at the end of our tenure we can deliver results to which citizens can relate with clarity, without hesitation. We have managed to close important files and advance negotiations on many issues that were delayed and that now translates into changes for the better in the life of European citizens (...) Since the beginning of its tenure, the Romanian presidency of the EU Council has managed over 1,750 meetings and events, including over 60 ministerial meetings, both formal and informal. Our efforts have been translated into the conclusion of negotiations in a significant number of legislative files, and I mean here files aimed at combating misinformation, and also those that increase access to information for citizens," the prime minister told the opening of a meeting of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC). She added that the Romanian presidency also managed files designed to provide consumers with correct information about food quality and sanctioning deviations from the rules, and files aimed at balancing professional and private life as well as ensuring and promoting equal and gender opportunities on the labour market. "We have managed to win the consensus of all member states on complex cases that had been waiting for a solution for many years, such as ensuring European energy security and creating a safer economic environment. Under the Romanian presidency of the last two months, 56 conclusions of the Council were adopted in areas such as the EU’s external relations, the fight against terrorism, climate change, education, regional strategies and industrial policy. We organised events that highlighted the attention we pay to the European values that unite us. (...) By our overall approach and the results obtained in each of the managed files we reconfirmed the fact that the Romanian society is deeply attached to the European values. (...) Taking advantage of the experience of this tenure, Romania will continue to act in order to achieve the objective of consolidating EU, to reinforce European policies and to promote the crucial importance of solidarity and unity inside EU," said Dancila. Under the Romanian presidency of the last two months, 56 conclusions of the Council were adopted in areas such as the EU's external relations, the fight against terrorism, climate change, education, regional strategies and industrial policy. We organised events that highlighted the attention we pay to the European values that unite us. (...) By our overall approach and the results obtained in each of the managed files we reconfirmed the fact that the Romanian society is deeply attached to the European values. (...) Taking advantage of the experience of this tenure, Romania will continue to act in order to achieve the objective of consolidating EU, to reinforce European policies and to promote the crucial importance of solidarity and unity inside EU," said Dancila.

