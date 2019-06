Depaco Posts 45% Higher Sales In 1Q/2019; Opens Showroom In Brasov



Roof tile manufacturer Depaco, one of the top players on the Romanian roof systems market, reported 45% higher sales of metallic sheet tiles under the Wetterbest brand, in the first quarter of 2019, managing to exceed the threshold of 700,000 square meters, compared to a volume of 500,000 sqm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]