Marelvi Rents 8,400 Sqm in MLP Logistics Park NW of Bucharest



Romania's largest distributor of household appliances and home electronics Marelvi Impex has leased 8,400 square meters of modern warehouse space at MLP Bucharest West, developer MLP Group said in a statement Monday.