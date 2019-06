Antitrust Body Clears Leumi Bank Romania Acquisition By First Bank



Romania's antitrust body said Monday it approved the transaction whereby First Bank took over Leumi Bank Romania, by acquiring 99.9235% of the latter's share capital.