UPDATE Romania's long serving central bank governor Isarescu on his way to new term



Romania's governing coalition supports Romania's National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu for a new term, governing Social Democratic (PSD) sources have told HotNews.ro. Isarescu is the longest serving high profile official in the post-communist country and had hinted he might retire when his current term comes to an end this fall.

UPDATE Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, leader of ALDE party, a minority partner in the governing coalition, said on Monday that following talks with PM Dancila support was agreed for Isarescu to get a new term

