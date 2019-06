Electrica Opposes Oltchim Bankruptcy



State-unwed energy utility Electrica (EL.RO), a creditor of chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea, has appealed the court decision allowing the chemical plant to start bankruptcy proceedings. Electrica Opposes Oltchim Bankruptcy.State-unwed energy utility Electrica (EL.RO), a creditor of chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea, has appealed the court decision allowing the chemical plant to start bankruptcy proceedings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]