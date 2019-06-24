Gas Prices for Household Consumers Drop 5% as of July 1
Jun 24, 2019
Gas Prices for Household Consumers Drop 5% as of July 1.
The price of natural gas for household consumer will drop by 5% as of July 1, energy regulator ANRE said Monday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
