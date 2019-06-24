Roamania's governing parties, losers of recent EU elections, plan commission to investigate alleged fraud in poll they themselves organised



The leadership boards of Romania's chambers of Parliament agreed on Monday to propose the establishment of a parliamentary commission to investigate alleged fraud during the May 26 elections for the European Parliament. The proposal was made by Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, leader of ALDE, a minority partner of the governing coalition. Both ALDE and the Social Democrats (PSD), the main governing party, were the clear losers of the European poll, which was organised by bodies like the Foreign Ministry, which are under their political control.