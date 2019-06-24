Romania's record: The lowest prices for food, bread and cereals, meat, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Europe



By Jerom Bolt Romania had the lowest food prices in the EU in 2018, according to Eurostat. Price levels of food ranged from 66% of the EU average in Romania to 130% in Denmark in 2018. In 2018, the price level of a comparable basket of food and non-alcoholic beverages across the European Union was more than 30% higher in Denmark than in Romania.