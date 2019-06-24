Venice Commission recommends Romania govt to drastically reduce use of emergency ordinances, warns of moves in the Justice sector
Jun 24, 2019
The Venice Commission urges the Romanian Government in a report obtained by HotNews.ro to drastically reduce the use of emergency ordinances in the Justice sector. It reaffirms its recommendation for Romania to seriously reconsider the need to create a special structure charged with investigating magistrates, which it says risks becoming an obstacle for the fight against corruption.
