The Venice Commission urges the Romanian Government in a report obtained by HotNews.ro to drastically reduce the use of emergency ordinances in the Justice sector. It reaffirms its recommendation for Romania to seriously reconsider the need to create a special structure charged with investigating magistrates, which it says risks becoming an obstacle for the fight against corruption. ​Venice Commission recommends Romania govt to drastically reduce use of emergency ordinances, warns of moves in the Justice sector.The Venice Commission urges the Romanian Government in a report obtained by HotNews.ro to drastically reduce the use of emergency ordinances in the Justice sector. It reaffirms its recommendation for Romania to seriously reconsider the need to create a special structure charged with investigating magistrates, which it says risks becoming an obstacle for the fight against corruption. [Read the article in HotNews]