​Court forces Romania Government to sell shares in oil company Petrom within an 8% limit to employees, at 2004 price



Romania's Government is forced to apply a High Court decision according to which it has to sell shares in major oil company OMV Petrom, within a limit of 8% of its capital, to employees at the price recorded at the moment of the 2004 privatisation. The High Court decision was made on May 8, 2019, but has not been publicly communicated so far.