Romania’s Most Profitable Banks Account for 95% of Banking System Profit



BRD, Banca Transilvania and BCR are the top profit makers among banks in Romania in 2018. The ten most profitable banks also include two that are not among the top ten by assets: Eximbank and Citibank. Romania’s Most Profitable Banks Account for 95% of Banking System Profit.BRD, Banca Transilvania and BCR are the top profit makers among banks in Romania in 2018. The ten most profitable banks also include two that are not among the top ten by assets: Eximbank and Citibank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]