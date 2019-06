Vegetable Oil Producer Expur Sees Revenue Down 7.5% To RON1B in 2018



Expur, one of the largest vegetable oil and biodiesel producers in Romania, and the local subsidiary of the French Avril group, posted 1 billion lei (EUR212 milion) revenue in 2018, 7.5% lower than in 2017.