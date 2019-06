Fashion Retailer C&A Now Works with Only 20 Plants in Romania Instead of 40 Three Years Ago



The C&A group, one of the biggest names in world’s fashion industry, is working with 20 plants in Romania. The number of partners has constantly gone down over the last few years from 40 in 2016 to 30 a year later and 20 now. Fashion Retailer C&A Now Works with Only 20 Plants in Romania Instead of 40 Three Years Ago.The C&A group, one of the biggest names in world’s fashion industry, is working with 20 plants in Romania. The number of partners has constantly gone down over the last few years from 40 in 2016 to 30 a year later and 20 now. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]