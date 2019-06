Deutsche Bank’s Romanian Software Center 2018 Turnover Up 17% To RON261M, Profit Down 18% To RON19.5M



Deutsche Bank's software center in Romania, which was established in 2013, reported a turnover of RON260.9 million (EUR56.1 million) in 2018, up 17% year-on-year, according to Finance Ministry data.