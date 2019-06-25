PM Dancila: The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives



The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives, from reducing the use of antibiotics to fighting poverty, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday. "Today, we have the first meeting of the Inter-department Committee on Sustainable Development, a structure that aims to put into practice, monitor and assess the 17 sustainable development goals which Romania assumed in 2015. At the Government level, we are concerned with taking good measures to the citizens’ benefit, stimulate economy and build a sustainable society. In other words, we are concerned with both the present and the legacy we want to leave to the future generations. Sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives, from reducing the use of antibiotics to fighting poverty. They are dealing with an extensive area of everyday life issues, such as healthcare, education, economic development and an inclusive society. There are the concerns of all the people, around which we must build a sustainable future," Dancila said at the Victoria Palace, in the beginning of the first meeting of the Inter-department Committee on Sustainable Development. She added that the Sustainable Development Department had been running for two years within the Gov’t and, at the end of last year, it completed the revision of Romania’s 2030 National Sustainable Development Strategy (SNDD). "The Strategy is tailored to the national specificities and proposes the necessary institutional framework for monitorisation and implementation. We intend to have working meetings at least twice a year in this formula, with a view to harmonise the sectoral policies and ensure effective cooperation between state institutions necessary for the implementation of the National Sustainable Development Strategy of Romania. The establishment of the Consultative Council is in the makings, which will gather specialists from various areas of activity who can contribute to a sustainable development. In addition to the institutional framework, we will also draw up an action plan involving all ministries. We need to have a clear picture, so as to ensure that we meet the goals assumed by this strategy. In this respect, the National Institute of Statistics, along with the Sustainable Development Department, will work on a series of national indicators. At European level, Romania proved involvement and professionalism in exercising the Presidency at the EU Council, we played an active role and this is why, in terms of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we also obtained an agreement of all member states for the set of conclusions toward an increasingly sustainable Europe by 2030," the PM also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives.The sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives, from reducing the use of antibiotics to fighting poverty, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday. "Today, we have the first meeting of the Inter-department Committee on Sustainable Development, a structure that aims to put into practice, monitor and assess the 17 sustainable development goals which Romania assumed in 2015. At the Government level, we are concerned with taking good measures to the citizens’ benefit, stimulate economy and build a sustainable society. In other words, we are concerned with both the present and the legacy we want to leave to the future generations. Sustainable development goals provide concrete solutions for improving people’s lives, from reducing the use of antibiotics to fighting poverty. They are dealing with an extensive area of everyday life issues, such as healthcare, education, economic development and an inclusive society. There are the concerns of all the people, around which we must build a sustainable future," Dancila said at the Victoria Palace, in the beginning of the first meeting of the Inter-department Committee on Sustainable Development. She added that the Sustainable Development Department had been running for two years within the Gov’t and, at the end of last year, it completed the revision of Romania’s 2030 National Sustainable Development Strategy (SNDD). "The Strategy is tailored to the national specificities and proposes the necessary institutional framework for monitorisation and implementation. We intend to have working meetings at least twice a year in this formula, with a view to harmonise the sectoral policies and ensure effective cooperation between state institutions necessary for the implementation of the National Sustainable Development Strategy of Romania. The establishment of the Consultative Council is in the makings, which will gather specialists from various areas of activity who can contribute to a sustainable development. In addition to the institutional framework, we will also draw up an action plan involving all ministries. We need to have a clear picture, so as to ensure that we meet the goals assumed by this strategy. In this respect, the National Institute of Statistics, along with the Sustainable Development Department, will work on a series of national indicators. At European level, Romania proved involvement and professionalism in exercising the Presidency at the EU Council, we played an active role and this is why, in terms of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we also obtained an agreement of all member states for the set of conclusions toward an increasingly sustainable Europe by 2030," the PM also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

KEY STORIES TODAY: Moves to solve cemetery dispute / Politicians named in key positions / Events in Republic of Moldova Attempts to solve issues related to a disputed heroes cemetery move on. Politicians have been named in key positions within the state. News from the Republic of Moldova in the aftermath of political crisis.



Prime Minister Dancila in Brussels Thursday, meets European officials Premier Viorica Dancila is paying a working visit on Thursday in Brussels to address several current topics on the European agenda with European high officials, the Government says in a release. The visit's schedule, organised in context of the end of the tenure of Romania's (...)



CORVETTEs WAR: The owner of Constanta Shipyard, the associate of the Naval Group, is based in a fiscal paradise By Constantin Radut The tender for the purchase of the four multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Military Navy, over 1.5 billion euros, is subject to new public suspicions. Irregularities arise from the fact that the company that controls almost all of Constanta Shipyard, associated with (...)



Altex Invests EUR5.3M in New Store in Braila Retailer Altex invested EUR5.3 million in a new store in Braila, under a new concept, Altex Service Center, reaching a total of 101 stores in the country.



Romanian Lower Chamber Passes Pensions Bill Romania’s Lower Chamber voted on Wednesday in favor of the pensions bill proposed by the country's ruling coalition, redrafted after it was declared unconstitutional back in March.



MP's elect new People's Advocate, or Romanian Ombudsman - Renate Weber The Parliament on Wednesday voted to name former MEP Renate Weber as Romanian Ombudsman - or People's Advocate as it its called locally. Weber, who has been nominated by Liberal Democrats (ALDE, a junior member of the governing coalition) replaces Victor Ciorbea, who has gained a (...)



Who's running for top job in Romania's governing Social Democratic Party - PSD The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the leading group of the governing coalition in Romania, are choosing their new leadership at a Congress this weekend. PM Viorica Dancila is aiming to stay head of the party, but faces five (...)

