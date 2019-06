Investment Projects Worth RON3B Under Construction In 16 Romanian Counties



Twenty-eight investment projects, worth a total RON3 billion and creating 4,500 new jobs, got the green light to receive state aid between November 2018 and April 2019, as per a document released by Romania's Finance Ministry.