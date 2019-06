C&W: Romania Ranked Fifth In Europe In 2018 By Retail Space Delivery Within Retail Parks



Romania ranked fifth in Europe, in 2018, regarding the deliveries of retail space within retail parks, being outranked only by France, Spain, UK and Italy, as per the European Retail Park – What’s Next report drafted by real estate consulting firm Cushman & (...) C&W: Romania Ranked Fifth In Europe In 2018 By Retail Space Delivery Within Retail Parks.Romania ranked fifth in Europe, in 2018, regarding the deliveries of retail space within retail parks, being outranked only by France, Spain, UK and Italy, as per the European Retail Park – What’s Next report drafted by real estate consulting firm Cushman & (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]