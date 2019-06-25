PM Dancila: Government not to issue any emergency ordinances related to functioning of Justice



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the Government will not issue any emergency ordinances related to the functioning of the Justice. She was amazed that "those who said there was no need to adopt emergency ordinances in the field of Justice and who introduced this point in the 26 May referendum are those who are now urging the Government to take urgent action." Dancila added that she strongly believes that any legislative change in the functioning of the judiciary should go through a transparent debate through extensive consultation of the professional organizations in the judiciary through the involvement of the Superior Council of Magistracy and the consultation of the international bodies in the field. "Regarding the recommendations of the international bodies on the functioning of the judiciary in Romania, the Ministry of Justice will follow the existing procedures," she pointed out at the beginning of the Government meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) PM Dancila: Government not to issue any emergency ordinances related to functioning of Justice.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the Government will not issue any emergency ordinances related to the functioning of the Justice. She was amazed that "those who said there was no need to adopt emergency ordinances in the field of Justice and who introduced this point in the 26 May referendum are those who are now urging the Government to take urgent action." Dancila added that she strongly believes that any legislative change in the functioning of the judiciary should go through a transparent debate through extensive consultation of the professional organizations in the judiciary through the involvement of the Superior Council of Magistracy and the consultation of the international bodies in the field. "Regarding the recommendations of the international bodies on the functioning of the judiciary in Romania, the Ministry of Justice will follow the existing procedures," she pointed out at the beginning of the Government meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]