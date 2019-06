Romanian Auto Market Grows 11.6% in January-May



The Romanian auto market continued its upward trend of the past six years and grew 11.6% in January-May, to 78,486 units, of which 67,042 were cars, up 13% on the year, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...) Romanian Auto Market Grows 11.6% in January-May.The Romanian auto market continued its upward trend of the past six years and grew 11.6% in January-May, to 78,486 units, of which 67,042 were cars, up 13% on the year, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]