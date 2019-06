Gothaer: Traveling Insurance Covering Winter Sports Drove Growth in Claims in 2018



Romanians mostly travel in Europe and Turkey and prefer to be fully covered and 90% of insurer Gothaer's travel policies in 2018 were for Europe and Turkey, the company said in a press release Tuesday.