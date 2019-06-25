 
Romanian pupils win five gold, one silver medals at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors.
The junior pupil team of Romania won five gold medals and a silver medal at the XXII edition of the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors, held 20-25 June in Agros, Cyprus, the Education Ministry (MEN) informs in a press release. Following these results, Romania ranked first in the unofficial rankings of nations with 219 points (of 240 possible). The gold medals were won by Radu Andrei Lecoiu ("Ienachita Vacarescu" National College from Targoviste), David Andrei Anghel (Secondary school no. 56 from Bucharest), Andrei Moldovan (Secondary school no. 79 from Bucharest), Dinu Alexandru Iosifescu (International Informatics High School of Bucharest) and Justinian Cristian Constantinescu ("George Bacovia" Secondary School from Bucharest), the latter being bronze medalist in last year’s competition. The papers of Andrei Moldovan, Dinu Alexandru Iosifescu and Iustinian Cristian Constantinescu received the highest scores, informs the quoted source. The silver medal went to Lucia Rasnoveanu ("Spectrum" Secondary School from Constanta). The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors is a competition for pupils under the age of 15 and a half years from the Balkan countries. This year’s Olympiad was attended by competitors from 16 countries (10 member countries and six invited ones).AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

