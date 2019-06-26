Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 53.41 billion lei in May, up 24.18 pct



The mandatory private pension funds had assets worth more than 53.41 billion lei, on May 31, 2019, up 24.18 per cent against the same month a year before, according to data provided by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). Government bonds hold the highest share among these assets, of 31.58 billion lei, 59.14 per cent respectively. Next are the shares, with 10.279 billion lei (19.25 per cent). Corporate bonds are ranked third with 4.1 billion lei, 7.68pct of the total assets respectively. According to the ASF data, the total assets of pension funds value in Pillar II reached 53.411 billion lei on March 31, 2019, with the net assets value standing at 53.4 billion lei. The mandatory private pension funds had 7.329 million participants. According to the ASF data, from the beginning of the collection in the system there were transferred contributions for 7.199 million participants. In March 2019, there were transferred contributions for 3.919 million participants and for 3.390 million there were no such contributions transferred. Active on Pillar II are the following private pension funds: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)