Christophe Dridi, Dacia: It Is Harder to Hire in Romania than in France



Renault seeks to hire up to 350 people in Romania, in engineering, IT-digital, supply chain, purchasing, quality, finance, marketing and shared services positions and is getting ready to move all its 3,000 employees in Bucharest to the new headquarters developed by Globalworth in the west of (...) Christophe Dridi, Dacia: It Is Harder to Hire in Romania than in France.Renault seeks to hire up to 350 people in Romania, in engineering, IT-digital, supply chain, purchasing, quality, finance, marketing and shared services positions and is getting ready to move all its 3,000 employees in Bucharest to the new headquarters developed by Globalworth in the west of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]