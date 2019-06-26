 
MAE hails National Flag Day, which gives Romanians possibility of showing their attachment to a symbol
MAE hails National Flag Day, which gives Romanians possibility of showing their attachment to a symbol.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Wednesday celebrates the National Flag Day, which "gives the possibility to all Romanians to show their attachment to one of the symbols of our national identity and unity," reads a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES. "The flag is not just one of the distinctive conventional signs of a state, but also a fundamental symbolic element that stimulates and gathers around it the positive energies of a nations, while serving its ideals," said the same source. MAE brought to mind that the Romanian National Flag was historically certified in 1834, when the ruler of Wallachia, Alexandru Ghica Voda, got the Ottomans’ approval "to place the Romanian flag on the ships of merchants and of the army." June 26 was declared the National Flag Day by Law No. 96 of May 20, 1998, in remembering the day of June 26, 1848, when the revolutionary Government issued a decree by which the tricolor - red, yellow and blue - became the national flag of all Romanians. According to the Law, this day is being marked by the public authorities and the other institutions of the Romanian state through the organisation of various cultural-educational or scientific events and specific ceremonies, dedicated to the country, and specific military ceremonies, organised by the units of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Interior. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

