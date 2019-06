Financial Supervisory Authority Delists Energy Producer Amonil Slobozia



Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) decided to withdraw from stock market trading the shares issued by energy producer Amonil Slobozia, effective July 1, 2019.