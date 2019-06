Romanian majority MPs vote new pensions law despite criticism



Romanian MPs on Wednesday voted a new pensions law which would increase pensions in a phased manner starting September this year and through 2020 to 2022. The bill was supported by the governing coalition, led by Social Democrats, despite opposition criticism that there was no money to support such pension rises and that it did not comply with Constitutional Court decisions.