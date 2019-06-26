Little more than 40 km of new highway expected to be added for sure to Romania's poor infrastructure this year



Romania, a country with a disastrous record when it comes to transport infrastructure, is expected to open 43 new kilometers of highway for certain this year. News of this comes despite Transport authorities early this year promised 180 kilometers, according to a HotNews.ro report on updated highway development plans.