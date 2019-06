Ceetrus Completes Third Stage of Coresi Offices in Brasov for EUR14M



Real estate developer Ceetrus (formerly Immochan) has completed works on the third stage of the Coresi Business Park office project in Brasov, following an investment of EUR14 million.