Altex Invests EUR5.3M in New Store in Braila
Jun 26, 2019
Altex Invests EUR5.3M in New Store in Braila.
Retailer Altex invested EUR5.3 million in a new store in Braila, under a new concept, Altex Service Center, reaching a total of 101 stores in the country.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
UDMR informs Council of Europe on law violations at Valea UzuluiThe president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the UDMR Group in the Chamber of Deputies Korodi Attila have informed through an official letter to the President and the Vice Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (...)