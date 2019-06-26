Altex Invests EUR5.3M in New Store in Braila



Retailer Altex invested EUR5.3 million in a new store in Braila, under a new concept, Altex Service Center, reaching a total of 101 stores in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]