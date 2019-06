Romanian Lower Chamber Passes Pensions Bill



Romania’s Lower Chamber voted on Wednesday in favor of the pensions bill proposed by the country's ruling coalition, redrafted after it was declared unconstitutional back in March. Romanian Lower Chamber Passes Pensions Bill.Romania’s Lower Chamber voted on Wednesday in favor of the pensions bill proposed by the country's ruling coalition, redrafted after it was declared unconstitutional back in March. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]