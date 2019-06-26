MP's elect new People's Advocate, or Romanian Ombudsman - Renate Weber



The Parliament on Wednesday voted to name former MEP Renate Weber as Romanian Ombudsman - or People's Advocate as it its called locally. Weber, who has been nominated by Liberal Democrats (ALDE, a junior member of the governing coalition) replaces Victor Ciorbea, who has gained a reputation for his support to decisions of the current governing alliance, but who's term has come to an end.