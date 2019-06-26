Prime Minister Dancila in Brussels Thursday, meets European officials



Premier Viorica Dancila is paying a working visit on Thursday in Brussels to address several current topics on the European agenda with European high officials, the Government says in a release. The visit’s schedule, organised in context of the end of the tenure of Romania’s Presidency of EU Council, includes a meeting with the European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn. Talks will focus on the enlargement policy, as well as on the interest developments within the EU neighbourhood policy, with an accent on the current situation in the Republic of Moldova, the source adds. Premier Dancila will also meet Iratxe Garcia Perez, president of the Social-Democrat Group with the European Parliament, and with Sergei Stanishev, president of the Party of European Socialists (PES), on which occasion the sides will address topics regsrding the European political cooperation, the gov’t release concludes.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Prime Minister Dancila in Brussels Thursday, meets European officials.Premier Viorica Dancila is paying a working visit on Thursday in Brussels to address several current topics on the European agenda with European high officials, the Government says in a release. The visit’s schedule, organised in context of the end of the tenure of Romania’s Presidency of EU Council, includes a meeting with the European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn. Talks will focus on the enlargement policy, as well as on the interest developments within the EU neighbourhood policy, with an accent on the current situation in the Republic of Moldova, the source adds. Premier Dancila will also meet Iratxe Garcia Perez, president of the Social-Democrat Group with the European Parliament, and with Sergei Stanishev, president of the Party of European Socialists (PES), on which occasion the sides will address topics regsrding the European political cooperation, the gov’t release concludes.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]