#romania2019.eu/Environmental ministers discuss sustainable EU chemicals policy strategy



The agenda of the meeting of the EU environment council held in Luxembourg on Wednesday, included a discussion on the management of chemicals, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry of the Environment. The meeting was the last organised under the aegis of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council. The event, co-chaired by Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu and Minister of Waters and Forests Ioan Denes, brought together representatives of the relevant ministries of the EU member states, as well as representatives of the European Commission: European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella, and European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete. "The agenda of today’s Environment Council meeting began with a discussion on the management of chemicals and the adoption of the Council conclusions that give political guidance on the development of a sustainable EU chemicals policy strategy. The conclusions proposed by the Romanian presidency emphasise the need to protect human health and the environment through the sound management of chemicals. They also highlight the need to improve and mainstream the chemical risk assessment and management of chemicals across EU legislation in order to increase the coherence and effectiveness of EU chemicals-related legislation. The conclusions highlight the need to develop a relevant mechanism for coordinating the protection of vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant and breastfeeding women. This should include the introduction of consistent risk management requirements into relevant EU legislation on substances of concern, including neurotoxins and endocrine disruptors," reads the statement. Gavrilescu pointed out in context that these conclusions provide a clear direction for European Union legislation regarding the strategy of chemicals management, with emphasis on the protection of human health and the environment through a strategic approach management of chemical substances. "We also agreed on the need to improve and integrate the risk management approach of chemicals in all European environmental legislation to increase its coherence and efficiency," said Gavrilescu. Another item on the agenda was the findings of the 2019 Environmental Implementation Review cycle (EIR), which the ministers find useful in solving problems posed by their implementation. Gavrilescu presented at the end of the meeting the results of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council related to the environment. "I am extremely proud because important files have been successfully negotiated, such as setting the first CO2 emission performance standards for new heavy duty vehicles, tightening persistent organic pollutant rules and the LIFE programme. It was a real honour for me in these six months to co-chair the Environment Council meetings and together with the whole team of the Romanian presidency to advance topics of great importance to our citizens and our future," said Gavrilescu. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #romania2019.eu/Environmental ministers discuss sustainable EU chemicals policy strategy.The agenda of the meeting of the EU environment council held in Luxembourg on Wednesday, included a discussion on the management of chemicals, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry of the Environment. The meeting was the last organised under the aegis of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council. The event, co-chaired by Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu and Minister of Waters and Forests Ioan Denes, brought together representatives of the relevant ministries of the EU member states, as well as representatives of the European Commission: European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella, and European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete. "The agenda of today’s Environment Council meeting began with a discussion on the management of chemicals and the adoption of the Council conclusions that give political guidance on the development of a sustainable EU chemicals policy strategy. The conclusions proposed by the Romanian presidency emphasise the need to protect human health and the environment through the sound management of chemicals. They also highlight the need to improve and mainstream the chemical risk assessment and management of chemicals across EU legislation in order to increase the coherence and effectiveness of EU chemicals-related legislation. The conclusions highlight the need to develop a relevant mechanism for coordinating the protection of vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant and breastfeeding women. This should include the introduction of consistent risk management requirements into relevant EU legislation on substances of concern, including neurotoxins and endocrine disruptors," reads the statement. Gavrilescu pointed out in context that these conclusions provide a clear direction for European Union legislation regarding the strategy of chemicals management, with emphasis on the protection of human health and the environment through a strategic approach management of chemical substances. "We also agreed on the need to improve and integrate the risk management approach of chemicals in all European environmental legislation to increase its coherence and efficiency," said Gavrilescu. Another item on the agenda was the findings of the 2019 Environmental Implementation Review cycle (EIR), which the ministers find useful in solving problems posed by their implementation. Gavrilescu presented at the end of the meeting the results of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council related to the environment. "I am extremely proud because important files have been successfully negotiated, such as setting the first CO2 emission performance standards for new heavy duty vehicles, tightening persistent organic pollutant rules and the LIFE programme. It was a real honour for me in these six months to co-chair the Environment Council meetings and together with the whole team of the Romanian presidency to advance topics of great importance to our citizens and our future," said Gavrilescu. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​KEY STORIES TODAY Romania Under 21 match against Germany claims all interest Romania's Under 21 national team was defeated by Germany 4-2 in the semifinals of the Euro 2019, but this by itself was a result Romanian football fans were yearning for a quater of a century.



OPINION ​​Romania Under 21 ends Euro 2019 run in semifinals with 4-2 loss against Germany: tears that may precede smiles Romania Under 21 concluded its splendid run at Euro 2019 in the semifinals match against Germany - in itself an Utopian dream just weeks before. Germany proved stronger eventually, defeating Romania 4-2, and its now up to all those involved with the football phenomenon to integrate the young (...)



PSD National Executive Committee meeting on Friday to validate bids for party's leadership positions The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will meet on Friday to validate the bids for the party's leadership positions - chairman, executive chairman, and secretary general, but also to set the agenda for the extraordinary Congress due on Saturday, party (...)



Antitrust Body Looks into Euroins Insurance Group Takeover of Ergo Asigurari Romania's antitrust body said Thursday it was looking into the acquisition of insurance companies Ergo Asigurari de Viata SA and Ergo by Euroins Insurance Group AD.



Iohannis:Referendum validation by CCR compels parliamentary political forces to promptly transpose citizens' will into law President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to validate the results of the May 26 referendum, emphasizing that this compels all the parliamentary political forces to promptly implement what the citizens have decided, the Presidential (...)



UDMR informs Council of Europe on law violations at Valea Uzului The president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the UDMR Group in the Chamber of Deputies Korodi Attila have informed through an official letter to the President and the Vice Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (...)



SNIPPETS Steps taken in wake of May 26 EP elections, referendum vote. Also - Romanians and their struggles sewage connectivity, Yango in Romania and new 5G moves Moves were made by the President, the Constitutional Court and the Parliament on Thursday to fix things in the wake of troubled EP elections and voting in a referendum on Romanian Justice on May 26. Also today, news of low connectivity to sewage systems in many parts of Romania accompany news (...)

